MotoGP: Michael Laverty finishes 16th in Italian GP

Michael Laverty finished 16th in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix to once again miss out on the points by one place in this season's MotoGP.

The Paul Bird Motorsport rider from Toomebridge has come in 16th in four out of the first five races and is still without a championship point.

His team-mate Broc Parkes was 17th at Mugello as Marc Marquez secured a sixth successive victory.

The defending champion won ahead of Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi.

Spaniard Marquez started on pole but exchanged first place several times with Lorenzo before finally edging his compatriots by 0.121s on the final lap.

The 21-year-old now leads the world championship by 53 points from Italian Rossi.

Laverty was over eight seconds behind American Colin Edwards in 15th.