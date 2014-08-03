Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alastair Seeley followed up his win in Saturday's sprint race with a fifth place finish in Sunday's feature British Supersport race at Thruxton.

The results see the Mar-Train Yamaha rider from Carrickfergus drop to third in the overall standings on 188 points.

Sunday's race winner Graeme Gowland moves to the top of the championship on 192 points, one ahead of his Triumph team-mate Billy McConnell.

Glenn Irwin was fifth in the sprint and seventh in the feature event.

The Kawasaki rider, also from Carrickfergus, lies sixth in the series on 138.

Seeley won the 12-lap sprint at the Hampshire circuit by 0.5 seconds from Luke Jones, with McConnell fourth.

That success made it three victories in a row for Seeley, who had won both races in the previous round at Brands Hatch.

The multiple North West 200 winner was sixth in the early stages of race two, but moved up to take the lead, before dropping back to finish fifth in a closely-fought race.

Luke Mossey and McConnell completed the rostrum places in that event.

Northern Ireland riders Andy Reid and Andrew Irwin both failed to finish the Superstock 600cc outing, while Keith Farmer was 14th in Superbike race one, which was won by Australian Josh Brookes on his Milwaukee Yamaha.

The Clogher rider failed to finish race two, which was also won by Brookes.

The next round will take place at Oulton Park next weekend.