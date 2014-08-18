Ulster Grand Prix photos 18 Aug 2014 From the section Northern Ireland Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/northern-ireland/28835276 Read more about sharing. Ivan Lintin took victory in the Ulster Grand Prix Supertwins class on his McKinstry Racing Kawasaki to repeat his success of last year New Zealander Bruce Anstey leads Lee Johnston in the Superbike event at Dundrod Michael Dunlop failed to finish the Supersport race on his MD Racing Honda English rider James Cowton was a comfortable victor in the Lightweight category on his 250cc Honda Lincolnshire rider Peter Hickman set the fastest lap ever by a newcomer at Dundrod on his BMW during Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week William Dunlop leads eventual winner Bruce Anstey during a thrilling Supersport 600 race Manxman Dan Kneen edged out Dean Harrison by one thousandth of a second to win the Superstock race Guy Martin was unable to add to his tally of 11 Ulster GP wins on a day of mixed conditions