Thousands support Anto's big game

Thousands of spectators turn out to support former Antrim Gaelic footballer Anto Finnegan at the special challenge match staged to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Finnegan, 42, was diagnosed with the incurable and terminal condition in 2012 and formed the deterMND campaign which strives to increase awareness of the disease and also raise money for patient care and important research work.

The GAA match between Dublin and an Ulster select team was staged at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, the home of the Ulster rugby team.

