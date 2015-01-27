Frampton and McIlroy share top Belfast Telegraph award

From the section

Kiko Martinez takes another punch from Carl Frampton in the world title fight in September

Boxer Carl Frampton and world number one golfer Rory McIlroy were joint winners of the Belfast Telegraph Sports Star of the Year award on Monday night.

Belfast fighter Frampton beat Kiko Martinez in September to become the world IBF super-bantamweight champion.

McIlroy's superb 2014 saw the Holywood player win the Open Championship at Hoylake and the USPGA Championship.

Road racing legend Joey Dunlop was voted Northern Ireland's Greatest Sport Star Ever by the newspaper's readers.

Former Manchester United star George Best came in second with McIlroy in third.

David Healy, Northern Ireland's record goalscorer, was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Other winners included the Northern Ireland Games Boxing squad, who picked up the Team of the Year award.

Ulster and Ireland wing Andrew Trimble was named the Malcolm Brodie Player of the Year.

Anto Finnegan, who has campaigned to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease since being diagnosed with the condition, was presented with the Local Heroes award.