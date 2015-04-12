Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Eugene Laverty previously competed in the 250cc class in MotoGP

Toomebridge rider Eugene Laverty narrowly missed out on securing a Moto GP point at the Grand Prix of the Americas as he finished 16th in Texas.

The Aspar Honda rider was 1.52 seconds behind Spaniard Alvaro Bautista who picked up one point for his 15th spot.

Laverty produced an impressive start to move up to 12th place after three laps in Austin.

But he then lost ground as Marc Marquez took victory ahead of Italians Andrea Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi.

Laverty finished 58.898 seconds behind winner and reigning world champion Marquez, who had 2.354 seconds to spare from Ducati rider Dovizioso.

Rossi occupied the final podium position a further .77 of a second back with Jorge Lorenzo fourth and Britons Bradley Smith and Cal Crutchlow completing the top six.

Laverty's Honda team-mate Nicky Hayden took three points as he finished 13th - 2.45 seconds ahead of the Northern Irishman.

The county Antrim man finished 18th on his MotoGP debut in Qatar two weeks ago.