Northern Ireland riders Ryan Farquhar and Lee Johnston showed good form at the Spring National Road Races at Oliver's Mount, Scarborough.

Farquhar won both Classic Formula 1 and Formula 2 events, was second in the first leg of the Spring Cup and took third in one of the Supertwins races.

Johnston was runner-up in a Supertwins outing and third in Superbike race one.

Guy Martin was the overall winner of the two-leg Spring Cup, thanks to a victory and a fourth place finish.

England's Daley Mathieson won the other Spring Cup race, with Lincolnshire's Ivan Lintin taking two third spots.

Yorkshire's Dean Harrison won both Superbike legs for the Lisburn-based Mar-Train Yamaha outfit.

Martin and Mathieson were the runners-up in the two 'big bike' races.

Lintin was a double Supertwins victor, with James Cowton also securing a place on the top spot of the podium.

Farquhar and Johnston will be KMR Kawasaki team-mates for the Lightweight TT on the Isle of Man in June.