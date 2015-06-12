BBC Sport - Belfast gears up for kickboxing show
Belfast gears up for kickboxing show
World champion Johnny 'Swift' Smith and Cathy McAleer will be among the top kickboxers in action at a big show at Belfast's Holiday Inn on Sunday night.
Smith will be making the first defence of his world title while McAleer, the current European Champion, will be fighting a final eliminator match for a world title.
Victory will set up a world title bout for McAleer at Ulster Hall later this year.