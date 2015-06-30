Manxman Dan Kneen hopes to add to the solitary Ulster Grand Prix win he achieved in last year's Superstock race at Dundrod when he competes in this year's event from 5-8 August.

Kneen edged out Dean Harrison to take victory in 2014, but was ruled out of the remainder of the meeting after being involved in a crash in the Supersport 600cc race.

The 28-year-old will ride Superbike, Superstock and Supersport machinery for the Padgett's Honda team.