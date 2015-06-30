BBC Sport - Ulster Grand Prix: Manxman Dan Kneen hoping for another victory
Kneen hoping for another Ulster GP win
- From the section Northern Ireland
Manxman Dan Kneen hopes to add to the solitary Ulster Grand Prix win he achieved in last year's Superstock race at Dundrod when he competes in this year's event from 5-8 August.
Kneen edged out Dean Harrison to take victory in 2014, but was ruled out of the remainder of the meeting after being involved in a crash in the Supersport 600cc race.
The 28-year-old will ride Superbike, Superstock and Supersport machinery for the Padgett's Honda team.