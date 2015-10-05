Michael Laverty says he is keen to continue with the Tyco BMW team for the 2016 British Superbike series with the aim of building on the progress that has been made this year.

The Toomebridge rider finished second and sixth at Silverstone to lie fourth in the championship standings, ahead of the final round at Brands Hatch in two weeks' time.

"It's been a tough year - we started with a new bike to myself and the team but we now have a bike that we can do something with and we are at the sharp end," said Laverty.

"We have come on leaps and bounds and it makes sense to continue our partnership, so we will engage in discussions in the coming days.

"We should be championship contenders next year for sure so I'd like to be part of that."