Boxer Michael Conlan wins Belfast Telegraph award

Michael Conlan celebrates after winning the gold medal at the World Championships in Doha

World and European gold medallist Michael Conlan has been named the Belfast Telegraph Sports Star of the Year for 2015.

The Belfast bantamweight, who also qualified for the Olympic Games, became Ireland's first male World Amateur Boxing champion with his Doha triumph.

Northern Ireland won team of the year after qualifying for Euro 2016.

NI boss Michael O'Neill picked up the top manager award with captain Steve Davis the Player of the Year.

Former Northern Ireland skipper and current Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill was inducted into the Belfast Telegraph Hall of Fame.

Conlan completes a treble after also winning the BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality and RTE Sports Person awards for 2015.