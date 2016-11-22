Northern Irish rider Eugene Laverty is pleased with his efforts in his first test session in Jerez after returning to the World Superbikes series.

Laverty, 30, will compete for the Milwaukee Aprilia Racing team in the championship in 2017 and 2018 after two seasons in MotoGP.

"I'm surprised with how quickly I felt out here. I only did 20 laps and it was wet but I'll go home after the first day (of testing) very content."