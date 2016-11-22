BBC Sport - Eugene Laverty happy with opening test in Jerez as he returns to World Superbikes series

Laverty happy with opening Jerez WSB test

Northern Irish rider Eugene Laverty is pleased with his efforts in his first test session in Jerez after returning to the World Superbikes series.

Laverty, 30, will compete for the Milwaukee Aprilia Racing team in the championship in 2017 and 2018 after two seasons in MotoGP.

"I'm surprised with how quickly I felt out here. I only did 20 laps and it was wet but I'll go home after the first day (of testing) very content."

Top videos

Video

Laverty happy with opening Jerez WSB test

Video

History of World Cup balls - with freestyle world champion Cooke

Video

BBC Sport add World Cup winner to Russia MOTD squad

Video

Watch the draw for the BBC's World Cup of kits

Video

I could have knocked Seferi out in 10 seconds - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'It wasn't easy rooming with Gazza'

Video

'England players told they were too fat'

Top Stories