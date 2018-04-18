The new GAA Director General Tom Ryan says he views himself as part of a team as he takes over as the Association's senior administrator.

Ryan, 48, served as the GAA Director of Finance for 11 years before being chosen as the successor to Paraic Duffy.

"The job is about people and I'd like to think I'd be able to get on with people and I would be able to get the most out of people and they would be able to get the most out of me," said Ryan.