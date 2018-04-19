North West 200: Lee Johnston unconcerned by testing setbacks

Lee Johnston on board the Honda Fireblade he will ride at the 2018 international road racing events

Lee Johnston says he is unfazed by the wiping out of a number of his Honda Racing team's scheduled test sessions ahead of the new road racing season.

The three-times North West 200 winner will ride in the Superbike, Supersport and Superstock North West 200 classes.

"By now we should have had six days of testing with the bikes but rain has wiped out four of those," said the 29-year-old Yorkshire-based Fermanagh man.

The team have tested in Spain and have a final test at Castle Combe to come.

Johnston will have his first race outing with his new team at the North West from 15-19 May and will also compete in the Supersport events under the banner of Padgett's Racing.

He does not believe the fact that his pre-season preparations have been hampered by bad weather and he will not have had the same track time as many of his rivals will count against him come the opening international meeting of the year.

"I don't see it as a major disadvantage. I usually have at least one BSB outing before the North West but there is no similarity between road racing and a cold and wet Donington Park or Brands Hatch.

"There are pros and cons to the arguments about riding at the BSB meetings and the Oulton Park round might have been worth taking in but it is just too close to the North West."

Winter racing in Australia and NZ

Now fully recovered from the injuries he suffered in a TT practice crash at Greeba last June, Johnston points out he has maintained bike fitness by racing in Australia and New Zealand during the winter months.

"I was out there racing when everyone else was eating their Christmas dinner." he jokes.

"I rode a Suzuki in the New Zealand superbike series and classic Yamahas in Australia."

It is 10 years since the Maguiresbridge rider made his North West debut, winning both Supertwins races in 2014 and taking a Superstock victory 12 months later.

Johnston also rode a Jackson Racing Honda to a podium finish in last year's opening Superbike race at Portrush before returning to the East Coast BMW team for the rest of the 2017 season.

"I was on the rostrum on a Honda last year and I can't see any reason why I can't do it again." he says.

"The bike is new to me but I have taken well to the Fireblade. Usually I have to do a lot of tinkering but I've got on with the new superbike spec Honda straight away and really enjoy riding it."

Johnston remains convinced he will be able to mix it up with Alastair Seeley and Glenn Irwin at the front of the NW200 Superbike pack.

"I didn't do any more testing on the BMW in 2015 than I have this year which was the last time I got some good results and wasn't injured or sore." he explained.

"I feel completely fit and healthy with no niggles at all and feeling positive is half the battle."