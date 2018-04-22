World Superbikes: Tom Sykes and Jonathan Rea clinch Kawasaki double

Jonathan Rea (left) and team-mate Tom Sykes (right) clinched Kawasaki's first one-two of the season

Tom Sykes secured a comfortable win in race two of the World Superbike round at Assen as his team-mate Jonathan Rea finished second to extend his overall lead in the championship standings.

Sykes led from start to finish to win by 5.445 seconds from Rea with Dutch rider Michael van der Mark in third.

Rea, who started the race from ninth in the grid, produced some daring overtaking manoeuvres to clinch second.

The podium finish saw Rea extend his championship lead to 30 points.

Welshman Chaz Davies, who trails Rea in the rankings, paid the price for going wide at the first corner and had to settled for fifth place behind Spain's Javier Fores.

Sykes took control at the front of the field in the first lap and the Englishman opened up a commanding lead as the rest of the field scrambled for the other podium positions.

Rea shot up to sixth with a blistering start but he had to bide his time before moving into second place after an audacious move past van der Mark and Fores.

The reigning world champion then set off in pursuit of his team-mate but he was unable to make any significant in-roads into Sykes' lead.