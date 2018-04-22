Michael Laverty and team-mates Christian Iddon and Danny Webb third in Le Mans

From the section

Michael Laverty (right) teamed up for BMW with Danny Webb and Christian Iddon

Northern Ireland motorcyclist Michael Laverty and BMW team-mates Christian Iddon and Danny Webb finished third in the Le Mans 24-Hour Race.

Laverty's leg included coming off his bike at one stage but he was able to remount and continue.

Honda teams filled the first two podium places in the event.

Freddy Foray, Alan Techer and Josh Hook took victory with Gregory Leblanc, Sebastien Gimbert and Erwan Nigon finishing runners-up.

Laverty and Iddon compete in the British Superbike Championship with Webb a former Moto3 competitor.

Afterwards, Laverty described achieving a podium finish as a "special feeling".