Walking onto Windsor Park pitch will be special - Frampton

Carl Frampton hopes to know more details about his Windsor Park fight in the next week or so.

The two weight world champion is expected to headline a world title fight in his native city next August following his unanimous points win against Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena.

"There's a lot more to give and I'm not over the hill and I'm not done and I still believe there may be a couple of my best years yet to come," said Frampton after reviewing his performance.

The life-long Crusaders fan also backed Stephen Baxter's men to regain the Irish League title on Saturday when they visit Ballymena United on the final day of the season.

Walking onto Windsor Park pitch will be special - Frampton

Top Stories