Walking onto Windsor Park pitch will be special - Frampton
Carl Frampton hopes to know more details about his Windsor Park fight in the next week or so.
The two weight world champion is expected to headline a world title fight in his native city next August following his unanimous points win against Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena.
"There's a lot more to give and I'm not over the hill and I'm not done and I still believe there may be a couple of my best years yet to come," said Frampton after reviewing his performance.
The life-long Crusaders fan also backed Stephen Baxter's men to regain the Irish League title on Saturday when they visit Ballymena United on the final day of the season.