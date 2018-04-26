Carl Frampton hopes to know more details about his Windsor Park fight in the next week or so.

The two weight world champion is expected to headline a world title fight in his native city next August following his unanimous points win against Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena.

"There's a lot more to give and I'm not over the hill and I'm not done and I still believe there may be a couple of my best years yet to come," said Frampton after reviewing his performance.

The life-long Crusaders fan also backed Stephen Baxter's men to regain the Irish League title on Saturday when they visit Ballymena United on the final day of the season.