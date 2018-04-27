Frampton returns: "I'm just a guy who went to Glengormley, who could fight a bit"

Glengormley High's most famous son returned to a hero's welcome for the Make It Super Assembly
Frampton offered advice on a wide range of topics, including how to fulfil your potential and how best to deal with bullies
The boxer briefly turned trainer as he put the students through their paces
Carl spent lots of time signing autographs and having photos taken with the students
When asked by a student what other skill he would like to learn, the two-weight world champion replied he was keen to learn Spanish
To the delight of the students, the Jackal brought two of his world title belts along
Carl was honoured to learn that the school's gym was being named after him
BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane hosted the event and questioned the boxer on a range of subjects
