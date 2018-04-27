Frampton returns: "I'm just a guy who went to Glengormley, who could fight a bit" 27 Apr From the section Northern Ireland Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/northern-ireland/43924694 Read more about sharing. Glengormley High's most famous son returned to a hero's welcome for the Make It Super Assembly Frampton offered advice on a wide range of topics, including how to fulfil your potential and how best to deal with bullies The boxer briefly turned trainer as he put the students through their paces Carl spent lots of time signing autographs and having photos taken with the students When asked by a student what other skill he would like to learn, the two-weight world champion replied he was keen to learn Spanish To the delight of the students, the Jackal brought two of his world title belts along Carl was honoured to learn that the school's gym was being named after him BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane hosted the event and questioned the boxer on a range of subjects Find out more Watch: The Carl Frampton Super Assembly Read more on Watch: The Carl Frampton Super Assembly BBC Make It website Read more on BBC Make It website BBC School Report NI Read more on BBC School Report NI