Michael Conlan says he has unfinished business with Vladimir Nikitin ahead of a potential rematch on St Patrick's Day 2019.

Conlan was controversially beaten by the Russian fighter at the Rio Olympics and he has described a second showdown between the pair as a "guaranteed sell".

The featherweight's rapid introduction to the professional ranks will continue with a fight against Ibon Larrinaga at Madison Square Garden on 12 May before his first homecoming bout in Belfast on 30 June.

Brazilian Adeilson Dos Santos has emerged as the potential opponent for the fight at the Odyssey Arena.