World Superbikes: Eugene Laverty set to make early return at Imola

Eugene Laverty is confident of being on the grid at Imola in Italy next weekend

Eugene Laverty is poised to make a sooner than expected comeback to World Superbike action after being injured in a crash in Thailand in March.

The Toomebridge rider's injuries included two fractures of his pelvis and he initially targeted a return at Donington on 26-27 May.

However, Laverty now hopes to compete at Imola next weekend.

"The plan is to race at Imola - with another week still remaining I'm confident I'll be fit," he said.

Laverty's hopes of making the grid in Italy were boosted after a meeting with his orthopaedic doctor.

He added: "The pelvic fractures are healing well although obviously I'll have to pass his medical on Thursday at Imola next week."

Laverty was struck by another rider after coming off his Milwaukee Aprilia machine in race two in Thailand.