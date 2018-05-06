British Supersport: David Allingham seventh in Oulton Park sprint race

Eglinton's David Allingham has finished fourth in the British Supersport Championship over the last two years

Eglinton rider David Allingham finished seventh in Sunday's 12-lap sprint race in the British Supersport Championship at Oulton Park.

After qualifying sixth, EHA Racing's Allington couldn't keep pace with the leaders as he finished 21.837 seconds behind winner Dubliner Jack Kennedy.

Kennedy dominated the race as he came in 6.647 seconds ahead of Ben Currie.

The Irishman leads the championship on 115 points - nine ahead of Currie with Allington in seventh spot on 42 points.

Allingham has taken fourth place in the British Supersport standings in the past two years.

The Supersport riders will be back in action at Oulton Park on Monday when both British Superbike races also take place at the venue with Michael Laverty, Carl Phillips and Glenn Irwin all racing in the premier class.

Keith Farmer, Alastair Seeley, Andy Reid and Josh Elliott will all race in the Superstock class.