BBC Sport - Watch: Eric Koech and Laura Graham delighted after marathon

Men's race winner and women's race runner-up Laura Graham give their reaction after finishing the 37th annual Belfast City Marathon.

Kenya's Koech came second two years ago and missed last year's race through injury. He claimed top spot ahead of compatriots Dan Tanui and Joel Kipsing.

Graham, 32, became the first Northern Irish winner since 1999 when she was victorious last year. Despite missing out on the victory this season, the County Down athlete was delighted with her performance.

Top Stories