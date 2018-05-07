BBC Sport - Watch: Eric Koech and Laura Graham delighted after marathon

Watch: Koech and Graham marathon delight

Men's race winner and women's race runner-up Laura Graham give their reaction after finishing the 37th annual Belfast City Marathon.

Kenya's Koech came second two years ago and missed last year's race through injury. He claimed top spot ahead of compatriots Dan Tanui and Joel Kipsing.

Graham, 32, became the first Northern Irish winner since 1999 when she was victorious last year. Despite missing out on the victory this season, the County Down athlete was delighted with her performance.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Koech and Graham marathon delight

Video

Explaining Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to foreigners

  • From the section News
Video

Liverpool owner on Reds success and Yankees-Red Sox demand

Video

The man who made F1 great - without meaning to

Video

All the pain has been worth it - Rochdale's Thompson

Video

Wenger gives young Arsenal fan his tie

  • From the section Sport

Top Stories