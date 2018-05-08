PJ Conlon: Belfast-born pitcher wins on his MLB debut

Conlon was making his major league debut in place of the injured Jacob de Grom

Belfast-born pitcher PJ Conlon helped the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds in a "dream" major league debut.

Conlon retired seven of the first eight batters he faced as he became the first Northern Irishman to play in Major League Baseball (MLB) in 109 years.

Conlon's family left Belfast for California when he was two years old.

"It's just something you dream about," Conlon told mlb.com. "It was cool. It was just so fun. It was a heck of an experience."

The left-handed pitcher picked up his first strikeout and his first base hit as the Mets ended a six-game losing streak by winning 7-6 in Cincinnati.

Conlon allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three and two-thirds innings but he hurt his thumb while hitting, which contributed to his early exit.