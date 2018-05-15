Coming up: Live North West 200 practice

From the section

Alastair Seeley is aiming to add to his record tally of 21 wins at the North West 200

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 15 May-Saturday 19 May Venue: Triangle circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 18 May, Sunday 20 May and Monday 21 May

Competition at the North West 200 motorcycle races begins on Tuesday morning with the first practice session on the 8.9-mile Triangle circuit.

Live video coverage starts at 10:15 BST on the BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport App and connected televisions.

Radio Ulster medium wave has commentary at 10:30 from the practice session.

Further practice is staged on Thursday morning with three races that evening, and the main seven-race programme on Saturday.

Tuesday 15 May - 09:15 BST to 15:00 BST - Roads closed for practices

Thursday 17 May - 09:15 BST to 15:00 BST - Roads closed for practices

Thursday 17 May - 17:00 BST to 21:00 BST - Roads closed for racing

Race 1 - Supersport Race 1 - six laps

Race 2 - Superstock Race 1 - six laps

Race 3 - Supertwin Race 1 - six laps

Saturday 19 May - 09:15 to 19:00 BST - Roads closed for racing

Race 1 - Supersport Race 1 - six laps

Race 2 - Superbike Race 1 - seven laps

Race 3 - Supertwin Race 1 - four laps

Race 4 - Superstock Race 2 - six laps

Race 5 - NW200 Superbike Race 2 - seven laps