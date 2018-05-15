North West 200: Lee Johnston quickest in opening practice

Lee Johnston set the pace in Superbike practice at the North West 200 on Tuesday
North West 200 international road races
Dates: Tuesday 15 May-Saturday 19 May Venue: Triangle circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush
Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 18 May, Sunday 20 May and Monday 21 May

Fermanagh man Lee Johnston led a shortened Superbike practice qualifying session on the opening day of action at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

The Superbike session was restricted after a crash which led to a rider having to be airlifted to hospital with what were described as "some injuries".

Johnston's time of 116.701 mph left him ahead of Michael Dunlop (115.577).

Dunlop pipped his brother William in Supersport qualifying with Alastair Seeley leading the Superstocks.

In an opening session which saw light rain falling at regular intervals, Mullingar rider Derek McGee led the Supertwins class ahead of Martin Jessopp and Adam McLean.

Last year's main Superbike race winner Glenn Irwin was among those unable to get all their laps in during the premier class as he was fourth fastest behind Johnston, Dunlop and James Cowton.

Seeley's time of 111.947 mph in the closing Superstock session left him ahead of Michael Rutter and Dan Kneen with Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison and David Johnson completing the top six.

Michael Dunlop's Supersport lap of 112.757 left him marginally ahead of brother William with James Hillier third fastest.

Supersport practice
1. Michael DunlopHonda112.757mph
2. William DunlopYamaha112.722
3. James HillierKawasaki112.466
4. Lee JohnstonHonda112.357
5. Martin JessoppTriumph112.088
6. Adam McLeanKawasaki111.984
Superbike practice
1. Lee JohnstonHonda116.701mph
2. Michael DunlopBMW115.577
3. James CowtonKawasaki113.662
4. Glenn IrwinDucati113.452
5. James HillierKawasaki112.927
6. Conor CumminsHonda112.762
Supertwins practice
1. Derek McGeeKawasaki107.303mph
2. Martin JessopKawasaki106.376
3. Adam McLeanKawasaki106.149
4. Joey ThompsonPaton105.262
5. James CowtonKawasaki104.971
6. Christian ElkinKawasaki103.976
Superstock practice
1. Alastair SeeleyBMW111.947mph
2. Michael RutterBMW110.894
3. Dan KneenBMW110.455
4. Michael DunlopBMW110.279
5. Dean HarrisonKawasaki109.925
6. David JohnstonBMW108.514

North West 200 practice and race schedule

Thursday 17 May - 10:00 BST to 14:30 BST - Roads closed for practices

Thursday 17 May - 17:30 BST to 20:45 BST - Roads closed for racing

Race 1 - Supersport Race 1 - 6 laps

Race 2 - Superstock Race 1 - 6 laps

Race 3 - Supertwin Race 1 - 4 laps

Saturday 19 May - 09:45 to 18:00 BST - Roads closed for racing

Race 1 - Supersport Race 1 - 6 laps

Race 2 - Superbike Race 1 - 7 laps

Race 3 - Supertwin Race 1 - 4 laps

Race 4 - Superstock Race 2 - 6 laps

Race 5 - NW200 Superbike Race 2 - 7 laps

