North West 200: Lee Johnston quickest in opening practice

Lee Johnston set the pace in Superbike practice at the North West 200 on Tuesday

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 15 May-Saturday 19 May Venue: Triangle circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 18 May, Sunday 20 May and Monday 21 May

Fermanagh man Lee Johnston led a shortened Superbike practice qualifying session on the opening day of action at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

The Superbike session was restricted after a crash which led to a rider having to be airlifted to hospital with what were described as "some injuries".

Johnston's time of 116.701 mph left him ahead of Michael Dunlop (115.577).

Dunlop pipped his brother William in Supersport qualifying with Alastair Seeley leading the Superstocks.

In an opening session which saw light rain falling at regular intervals, Mullingar rider Derek McGee led the Supertwins class ahead of Martin Jessopp and Adam McLean.

Last year's main Superbike race winner Glenn Irwin was among those unable to get all their laps in during the premier class as he was fourth fastest behind Johnston, Dunlop and James Cowton.

Seeley's time of 111.947 mph in the closing Superstock session left him ahead of Michael Rutter and Dan Kneen with Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison and David Johnson completing the top six.

Michael Dunlop's Supersport lap of 112.757 left him marginally ahead of brother William with James Hillier third fastest.

Supersport practice 1. Michael Dunlop Honda 112.757mph 2. William Dunlop Yamaha 112.722 3. James Hillier Kawasaki 112.466 4. Lee Johnston Honda 112.357 5. Martin Jessopp Triumph 112.088 6. Adam McLean Kawasaki 111.984

Superbike practice 1. Lee Johnston Honda 116.701mph 2. Michael Dunlop BMW 115.577 3. James Cowton Kawasaki 113.662 4. Glenn Irwin Ducati 113.452 5. James Hillier Kawasaki 112.927 6. Conor Cummins Honda 112.762

Supertwins practice 1. Derek McGee Kawasaki 107.303mph 2. Martin Jessop Kawasaki 106.376 3. Adam McLean Kawasaki 106.149 4. Joey Thompson Paton 105.262 5. James Cowton Kawasaki 104.971 6. Christian Elkin Kawasaki 103.976

Superstock practice 1. Alastair Seeley BMW 111.947mph 2. Michael Rutter BMW 110.894 3. Dan Kneen BMW 110.455 4. Michael Dunlop BMW 110.279 5. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 109.925 6. David Johnston BMW 108.514

North West 200 practice and race schedule

Thursday 17 May - 10:00 BST to 14:30 BST - Roads closed for practices

Thursday 17 May - 17:30 BST to 20:45 BST - Roads closed for racing

Race 1 - Supersport Race 1 - 6 laps

Race 2 - Superstock Race 1 - 6 laps

Race 3 - Supertwin Race 1 - 4 laps

Saturday 19 May - 09:45 to 18:00 BST - Roads closed for racing

Race 2 - Superbike Race 1 - 7 laps

Race 4 - Superstock Race 2 - 6 laps

Race 5 - NW200 Superbike Race 2 - 7 laps