- From the section Northern Ireland
Ryan Farquhar refuses to rule out a road racing comeback as he continues his recovery from a crash at the North West 200 two years ago.
The Dungannon rider suffered six broken ribs, a lacerated liver, a punctured lung, two broken feet and other internal bleeding in the crash.
The five-time North West 200 winner retired from the sport in 2012 before returning to race action.