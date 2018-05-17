BBC Sport - Tyrone brothers Conall and Tiernan McCann on issues of hairstyles and good looks

'I'm just known as Tiernan McCann's brother'

Tyrone brothers Conall and Tiernan McCann discuss various topics, including hairstyles and good looks.

On Sunday, the brotherly banter will be put to one side as Tyrone take on Monaghan in the Ulster Championship match at Healy Park (throw-in 16:00 BST).

Listen live on Radio Ulster MW and DAB - see the whole game later on BBC2 at 19:00.

Top videos

Video

'I'm just known as Tiernan McCann's brother'

Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Video

Southgate defends youthful England squad

  • From the section England
Video

From cancer diagnosis to PFA Team of the Year in five months

Video

Messi leaves SA fan in tears

  • From the section News
Video

All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup

Video

Kane would be my England captain - Lampard

Top Stories