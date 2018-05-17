North West 200: Irwin tops Superbike times as Seeley earns two pole positions

Glenn Irwin qualified ahead of Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop in the Superbike session

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 15 May-Saturday 19 May Venue: Triangle circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush

Glenn Irwin clinched Superbike pole as Alastair Seeley topped Supersport and Superstock qualifying at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

Seeley, who has 21 North West wins, was fourth fastest in the Superbike class led by his fellow Carrickfergus rider Irwin in a time of 122.454mph.

Seeley headed the Supersport and Superstock sessions with times of 116.96mph and 121.37mph respectively.

England's Martin Jessopp secured Supertwins pole.

North West 200 action continues on Thursday evening (17:30 BST) with riders competing in the opening Supersport, Superstock and Supertwins races with the main day of racing take place on Saturday on the Triangle course.

Irwin's first place in Thursday's Superbike qualifying came after the session was held up because of an oil spill on the course.



Supertwins practice 1. Martin Jessopp Kawasaki 108.897mph 2. Adam McLean Kawasaki 108.883 3. James Cowton Kawasaki 108.466 4. Joey Thompson Paton 107.936 5. Derek McGee Kawasaki 107.519 6. Jeremy McWilliams Kawasaki 107.308

Superstock practice 1. Alastair Seeley BMW 121.37mph 2. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 120.43 3. Michael Dunlop BMW 120.40 4. Michael Rutter BMW 120.022 5. Dan Kneen BMW 119.758 6. Peter Hickman BMW 119.49

Supersport practice 1. Alastair Seeley BMW 116.96 2. Martin Jessopp Kawasaki 117.78 3. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 115.685 4. Michael Dunlop Honda 115.667 5. Lee Johnston Honda 115.651 6. William Dunlop Yamaha 115.224