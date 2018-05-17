North West 200: Irwin tops Superbike times as Seeley earns two pole positions
|North West 200 international road races
|Dates: Tuesday 15 May-Saturday 19 May Venue: Triangle circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush
|Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 18 May, Sunday 20 May and Monday 21 May
Glenn Irwin clinched Superbike pole as Alastair Seeley topped Supersport and Superstock qualifying at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland.
Seeley, who has 21 North West wins, was fourth fastest in the Superbike class led by his fellow Carrickfergus rider Irwin in a time of 122.454mph.
Seeley headed the Supersport and Superstock sessions with times of 116.96mph and 121.37mph respectively.
England's Martin Jessopp secured Supertwins pole.
North West 200 action continues on Thursday evening (17:30 BST) with riders competing in the opening Supersport, Superstock and Supertwins races with the main day of racing take place on Saturday on the Triangle course.
Irwin's first place in Thursday's Superbike qualifying came after the session was held up because of an oil spill on the course.
More to follow.
|Supertwins practice
|1. Martin Jessopp
|Kawasaki
|108.897mph
|2. Adam McLean
|Kawasaki
|108.883
|3. James Cowton
|Kawasaki
|108.466
|4. Joey Thompson
|Paton
|107.936
|5. Derek McGee
|Kawasaki
|107.519
|6. Jeremy McWilliams
|Kawasaki
|107.308
|Superstock practice
|1. Alastair Seeley
|BMW
|121.37mph
|2. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|120.43
|3. Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|120.40
|4. Michael Rutter
|BMW
|120.022
|5. Dan Kneen
|BMW
|119.758
|6. Peter Hickman
|BMW
|119.49
|Supersport practice
|1. Alastair Seeley
|BMW
|116.96
|2. Martin Jessopp
|Kawasaki
|117.78
|3. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|115.685
|4. Michael Dunlop
|Honda
|115.667
|5. Lee Johnston
|Honda
|115.651
|6. William Dunlop
|Yamaha
|115.224
|Superbike practice
|1. Glenn Irwin
|Ducati
|122.454mph
|2. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|122.423
|3. Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|122.410
|4. Alastair Seeley
|BMW
|122.077
|5. Michael Rutter
|BMW
|122.049
|6. Martin Jessopp
|BMW
|121.558