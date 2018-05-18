BBC Sport - Watch: Oisin McConville previews quarter-finals

Watch: McConville previews quarter-finals

BBC Sport NI pundit and All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville previews the Ulster SFC quarter-finals Fermanagh v Armagh and Tyrone v Monaghan.

McConville is expecting an extremely tight game when Fermanagh play Armagh in a re-run of the Division Three National Football League final at Brewster Park.

The former Armagh forward also previews the highly anticipated Tyrone v Monaghan game, stating that the loser faces a long summer road ahead.

