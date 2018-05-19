BBC Sport - Ulster SFC quarter-final: Poor Armagh deserved to lose says McGeeney

Poor Armagh deserved to lose - McGeeney

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney laments his own side's performance after they were defeated by Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC quarter-final at Brewster Park.

The Orchard County played the vast majority of the second half with 14 men after Niall Grimley was sent off for an elbow on Sean Quigley.

Fermanagh now advance to the semi-final where they will take on either Tyrone or Monaghan.

