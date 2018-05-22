Ryder Cup: McDowell 'honoured' to be vice-captain

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell hopes his Ryder Cup experience can help Europe reclaim the famous trophy at Le Golf National on the outskirts of Paris in September.

McDowell has been named as a vice-captain for Thomas Bjorn's team alongside Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson.

McDowell, who clinched the winning point for Europe at Celtic Manor in 2010, has won the French Open twice at this year's host venue.