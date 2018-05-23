BBC Sport - Ulster SFC: The odds are in Derry's favour - Brennan

The odds are in Derry's favour - Brennan

Donegal centre half-back Paul Brennan believes Derry are favourites heading into their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter final at Celtic.

Derry, who were relegated to Division Four in the Football League, have their Slaughtneil contingent back after missing most of the league campaign.

The winner's of Sunday's encounter will take on Down or Antrim in the semi-finals.

Top videos

Video

The odds are in Derry's favour - Brennan

Video

Why is De Villiers retiring from internationals?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It's not an excuse that we're young' - England captain Kane on World Cup chances

Video

'I want to be like Mo Salah'

  • From the section News
Video

Bronze wins BBC Women's Footballer award

Video

Manchester 'miracle lad' vows to play rugby

  • From the section News
Video

'When you go down on that Glasgow pitch, you just burn up'

Video

Gustard has 'a lot to thank Eddie Jones for'

Top Stories