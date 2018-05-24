Ed Joyce: Ireland batsman announces retirement

Ed Joyce batting during the recent Test match against Pakistan, which was his final match for Ireland

Record-breaking Ireland international batsman Ed Joyce has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 39-year-old holds the first-class Irish record for the most runs in a match, scoring 231 against United Arab Emirates in 2015.

He will take up a new role as a member of Ireland's coaching staff.

Joyce made his debut for Ireland in 1997 and played more than 100 matches, either side of a six-year spell playing for England.

His final Irish appearance came in the historic inaugural Test match against Pakistan earlier this month.

"I feel now is the right time to stop playing and get started on a new chapter," said Joyce.

"The recent Test match against Pakistan was such an incredible few days and was the perfect game for me to say was my last in professional cricket."

Former Sussex captain Joyce ends his playing career with the leading batting average for Ireland in international matches.

He also played in 17 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for England between 2005 and 2011.

After returning to the Ireland fold, he was part of the side which beat England at the 2011 World Cup in India.

Joyce will now join Ireland's coaching set-up as performance batting and leadership coach.

"I am very grateful to Cricket Ireland for giving me the opportunity to get involved in the coaching set-up," he added.

"I know I have a huge amount to learn about the art of coaching, but I know I also have a huge amount of knowledge that I'm determined to pass on to the next generation of Irish talent."

Joyce enjoyed a 16-year county cricket playing career at Middlesex and Sussex, helping both sides to various county titles.