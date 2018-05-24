BBC Sport - Rea can beat Fogarty's record of World Superbike wins at Donington Park

'The plan is to keep on winning' - Rea

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea can beat Carl Fogarty's 19-year record of World Superbike victories at his home event at Donington Park this weekend.

Rea, who is aiming to equal Fogarty's four WSBK titles this year, pulled level on 59 wins after doing the double at Imola.

Fogarty, speaking at the North West 200, says "If anyone is going to break my record, I'm glad it is him."

