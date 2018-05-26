BBC Sport - World Superbikes: 'It was as solid as I could make it' - Rea
Highlights: Ireland 6-12 England
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch highlights as England beat Ireland 12-6 in the Six Nations championship at the Aviva stadium in Dublin.
Owen Farrell scored all of England's points while Ronan O'Gara scored two penalties for the home team.
England move on to face France away and hope to keep up their so far unbeaten record and series lead, whilst Ireland look forward to a trip to Edinburgh to face Scotland.
Available to UK users only.