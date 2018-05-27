BBC Sport - Fans' view: Donegal delight as Derry exit Ulster SFC
The smiles were on the faces of Donegal supporters after the 2-16 to 0-16 victory over neighbours Derry in the Ulster SFC quarter-final.
However, the performance didn't please everyone while one Derry fan saw signs of encouragement despite a comfortable win for the visitors at Celtic Park.
Donegal go on to a semi-final against down while it's the qualifiers for the Oak Leafers.