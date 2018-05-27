BBC Sport - Fans' view: Donegal delight as Derry exit Ulster SFC

Fans' view: Donegal delight as Derry exit Ulster SFC

The smiles were on the faces of Donegal supporters after the 2-16 to 0-16 victory over neighbours Derry in the Ulster SFC quarter-final.

However, the performance didn't please everyone while one Derry fan saw signs of encouragement despite a comfortable win for the visitors at Celtic Park.

Donegal go on to a semi-final against down while it's the qualifiers for the Oak Leafers.

Top videos

Video

Fans' view: Donegal delight as Derry exit Ulster SFC

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories