Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison sets opening Superbike pace

Peter Hickman set the fastest time in the Superstock class on his Smith's BMW

Dean Harrison set the fastest speed in the first Superbike practice session at the Isle of Man TT on Monday night.

The Kawasaki rider recorded a best lap of 131.376mph, with Tyco BMW's Michael Dunlop second quickest on 131.087.

Peter Hickman made the best of the fine conditions to top the Superstock times at 130.219, followed by Manxman Conor Cummins with 129.584.

Ivan Lintin set the fastest Supersport mark on Monday but his time left him sixth quickest after Saturday's times.

After a 20-minute delay to the start of the session for a spectator on the course at Crosby when the roads closed, Englishman Harrison was fastest out of the blocks breaking the 131 mph barrier on his first lap from a standing start.

The Yorkshire rider improved further on his first flier, with fifteen-time winner Dunlop joining Harrison in the 131 mph mark on his final lap of the session, with the pair setting the seven fastest laps between them.

BMW power filled the next three spots through Hickman, Kneen and David Johnson.

Norton's Josh Brookes pulled off near the end of the session at Sulby Bridge, with Ian Hutchinson's steady recovery from injury continuing with a lap of 125.061.

Hutchinson, continuing his return to action after serious leg injuries sustained in last year's Senior race, was ninth with his Honda Racing team-mate Lee Johnston slightly slower with 125.619.

Johnston set a lap of 125.619 on his first TT outing on the Honda Fireblade, with William Dunlop posting a lap of 125.197.

Hickman set the fastest Superstock time on his final lap of the open session, eclipsing long-time leader Cummins with a 130.219 mph lap, with Kneen following behind.

Lintin's leading Supersport time of 123.563 was slower than Saturday's opening session, some way short of Harrison's best speed of the week in that class, 124.587.

Practice continues each night this week, with the Superbike race and the opening Sidecar event scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Superbike 1. Dean Harrison (ENG) Kawasaki 131.376 mph 2. Michael Dunlop (NIR) BMW 131.087 3. Peter Hickman (ENG) BMW 129.000 4. Dan Kneen (IOM) BMW 128.788 5. David Johnson (AUS) BMW 127.686 6. James Hillier (ENG) Kawasaki 127.300

Superstock 1. Peter Hickman (ENG) BMW 130.219 mph 2. Conor Cummins (IOM) Honda 129.584 3. Dan Kneen (IOM) BMW 128.843 4. David Johnson (AUS) BMW 128.139 5. Dean Harrison (ENG) Kawasaki 128.134 6. Michael Dunlop (NIR) BMW 127.002

Supersports 1. Dean Harrison (ENG) Kawasaki 125.797mph 2. Michael Dunlop (NIR) Honda 125.741 3. Conor Cummins (IOM) Honda 125.152 4. Dan Kneen (IOM) Honda 124.703 5. Peter Hickman (ENG) Triumph 124.447 6. Ivan Lintin (Eng) Kawasaki 123.563