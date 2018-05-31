BBC Sport - Commonwealth stars keen for Belfast to host Youth Games in 2021
Stars want Belfast to stage Youth Games
Local athletes say it would be great if Northern Ireland staged the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2021.
The hosting rights were awarded to Northern Ireland in February 2016 - but the political deadlock has threatened the staging of the multi-sport event.
With no Executive in place, funding has not been signed off and the next Commonwealth Games Federation takes place in June.