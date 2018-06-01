Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop sets fastest Superbike speed in final TT practice

Michael Dunlop in action during Friday night's TT practice

Michael Dunlop set the fastest Superbike speed of Friday night's final TT practice with a lap of 132.983mph.

The Tyco BMW rider recorded two earlier laps over 132mph during the session but his quickest speed was short of Dean Harrison's best of the week - 133.462.

Peter Hickman registered the leading Superstock lap with 130.829.

Ryan Kneen completed a lap of the circuit at the back of the field as a tribute to his brother Dan, who was killed in practice on Wednesday.

Ryan's appearance on the grid was greeted by applause from spectators at the TT Grandstand, while fans waved their support as he made his way around the circuit.

The start of the practice was delayed because of oil on the circuit on the run towards The Bungalow and when the action did get underway, yellow flags were displayed to warn riders to slow down on that section.

There was a further hold-up to proceedings when red flags went out to temporarily halt the session because of oil on the course following an incident at Hailwood Rise, in which the riders involved were unhurt.

James Hillier and Dean Harrison set their first laps of the week at over 130mph in the Superbike category.

Superbikes 1. Dean Harrison (ENG) Kawasaki 133.462mph 2. Michael Dunlop (NIR) BMW 132.983 3. Peter Hickman (ENG) BMW 132.806 4. Conor Cummins (IOM) Honda 131.175 5. James Hillier (ENG) Kawasaki 130.664 6. David Johnson (AUS) BMW 130.097

Superstocks 1. Peter Hickman (ENG) BMW 130.829mph 2. Dean Harrison (ENG) Kawasaki 130.553 3. Conor Cummins (IOM) Honda 129.584 4. David Johnson (AUS) BMW 129.202 5. Lee Johnston (NIR) Honda 128.288 6. James Hillier (ENG) Kawasaki 128.110

Supersports 1. Dean Harrison (ENG) Kawasaki 125.797mph 2. Michael Dunlop (NIR) Honda 125.741 3. Conor Cummins (IOM) Honda 125.152 4. James Hillier (ENG) Kawasaki 124.919 5. Peter Hickman (ENG) Triumph 124.447 6. Ivan Lintin (ENG) Kawasaki 124.376