Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher says he always believed his team could shock Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final.

Gallagher admitted his side rode their luck at times but that they worked exceptionally hard for their victory.

"It's all about those boys. I'm lucky enough to have been involved in a few Ulster finals. It's a great day out and a very privileged position to be in," said Gallagher.