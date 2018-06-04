Isle of Man TT: NI's Michael Dunlop secures Supersport victory

Michael Dunlop broke his own five-year lap record in his Supersport victory

Michael Dunlop secured his second Isle of Man TT win of the week and the 17th of his career by taking victory in Monday's four-lap Supersport race 1.

The Northern Irishman assumed the lead from Dean Harrison midway through the first lap and enjoyed a 10.5-second advantage by the finish.

Dunlop broke his own lap record with an average speed of 129.197mph.

The Ballymoney rider won Saturday's Superbike opener and will compete in four more races during the week.

More to follow.