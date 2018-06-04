BBC Sport - Oisín McConville: Down's forwards can damage Donegal
BBC Sport NI pundit Oisin McConville believes Down could upset Donegal in the second semi-final of the Ulster Football Championship.
Fermanagh beat Monaghan in a surprise result in the first semi-final and await the winners of Sunday's last four clash at Clones.
Former Armagh forward McConville said Donegal were favourites but Down's forwards pose a real threat.