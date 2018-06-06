Former Down star Martin Clarke believes his old county's Ulster semi-final against Donegal will be an open and attacking game.

The counties clash at Clones on Sunday for the right to play Fermanagh in the provincial final.

"Down have the quality to put up a score capable of beating Donegal," said Clarke, now a BBC TV pundit.

Listen to Donegal v Down on Radio Ulster medium wave, DAB and the BBC Sport website on Sunday, 9 June from 15:30 BST.