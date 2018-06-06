Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison dominant in Supersport win

Harrison held an eight-second lead by the second of the second circuit

Dean Harrison raced to his second TT victory by taking a start-to-finish success in Wednesday's Supersport race.

The 29-year-old enjoyed an 18.5-second winning margin over Peter Hickman with fellow Englishman, James Hillier third.

Harrison's best lap speed of 129.099mph was just outside the record for the class set by Michael Dunlop on Monday.

Fifth-placed finisher Dunlop was lying second when he was penalised 30 seconds for speeding in the pitlane after his refuelling stop at the end of lap two.

Dunlop had been fancied to repeat his triumph in the middleweight class two days ago but Yorkshireman Harrison immediately stamped his authority on the race, building up an eight-second lead by the end of the second circuit.

Dunlop's penalty ended any chance he had of recording an eighth TT Supersport victory and Silicone Engineering Kawasaki-mounted Harrison romped home at a new race record pace.

"I got the head down from the start, built up a bit of a lead and kept pushing. I'm over the moon," said the race winner.

"We've been trying, trying, trying all week and now all our hard work has paid off."

The Bradford rider bridges a four-year gap since his last TT win in the Supertwins class.

He has also recorded five second places at the Isle of Man event, including twice finishing runner-up in the Supersports.

The current Southern 100 solo champion set Saturday's Superbike race alight with a blistering new absolute lap record of 134.432mph but suffered disappointment when he was forced to retire with a mechanical problem on the fourth lap.

He subsequently took second in Supersport race one and third in the Superstock event.

Harrison also holds the absolute lap record for the Ulster Grand Prix road race at Dundrod and was twice on the podium at last month's North West 200 in Northern Ireland, having also taken in a number of British Superbike rounds this season.

Manxman Conor Cummins was fourth, Australian Josh Brookes sixth and Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston finished seventh.