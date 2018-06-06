Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop clinches 2018 treble with Supertwins victory

Michael Dunlop completed a hat-trick of victories at this year's TT by winning the Lightweight race for Supertwins for the first time on the Isle of Man.

Dunlop, 29, produced a stunning record final lap of 122.750mph to see off the challenge of Derek McGee by 14.6 seconds and record an 18th TT win.

The Northern Irish rider had previously won the Superbike and opening Supersport event at this year's races.

Ivan Lintin led for almost two laps but was forced to retire.

More to follow.......