Dunlop delight at 'incredible' 18th TT win
Michael Dunlop says it is "massive" to become the third most successful rider at the Isle of Man TT after chalking up an 18th victory on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old, from Ballymoney in Northern Ireland, won the Supertwins race on Wednesday to complete a 2018 treble following Superbike and Supersport victories.
Dunlop is behind John McGuinness, on 23, and his uncle Joey Dunlop, who claimed 26 wins around the Mountain Course.