Michael Dunlop says it is "massive" to become the third most successful rider at the Isle of Man TT after chalking up an 18th victory on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, from Ballymoney in Northern Ireland, won the Supertwins race on Wednesday to complete a 2018 treble following Superbike and Supersport victories.

Dunlop is behind John McGuinness, on 23, and his uncle Joey Dunlop, who claimed 26 wins around the Mountain Course.