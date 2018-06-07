European Championships: Kelly Harrington into quarter-finals

Harrington (in blue) beat Amy Broadhurst to win the Irish lightweight title in February

Kelly Harrington has joined her Ireland team-mate Michaela Walsh in the European Championship quarter-finals.

The Dublin lightweight beat Katerina Humlova of the Czech Republic by unanimous decision to move within a win of securing a bronze medal in Bulgaria.

Harrington will fight Ukrainian Iulia Tsyplakov in Friday's quarter-final.

Grainne Walsh, the third member of the Irish team, lost her last-16 welterweight bout against Russia's Iaroslava Iakushina.

The Offaly woman, who lost on all five scorecards, could still qualify for next year's European Games in Minsk if Iakushina can reach the welterweight final this week.

Belfast fighter Michaela Walsh will also return to the ring on Friday when she will face Galina Bruyevich of Belarus in their featherweight quarter-final.