British Touring Cars: Turkington secures emotional win at Oulton Park

Colin Turkington has won the British Touring Car Championship on two occasions

Colin Turkington claimed an emotional first win of the British Touring Car season at Oulton Park.

Portadown driver Turkington, whose mother died recently, took victory in race two, also claiming a podium in race three.

"It's the first weekend my Mum isn't here - Mum and the rest of my family, this is for you," said Turkington.

Dan Harper secured his maiden Porsche Carrera Cup win at the Cheshire circuit.

Starting ninth, Turkington carved his BMW up to fifth in race one, taking his first win of the season in race two after a move on Tom Chilton mid-race.

Carrying full ballast, he made further progress in race three, moving up from seventh to take third.

"It feels great to top of the pile, it's been such a strong weekend," added Turkington, who now leads the championship by 12 points.

Chris Smiley had a difficult weekend but still earned points for BTC Norlin Racing, finishing 13th in race one.

The Carrick driver was 18th in the second race but he was taken out at the start of the third race, unsighted in a start-line crash which also saw team mate Dan Lloyd retire from the race.

After finishing fifth in the first Carrera Cup race, Hillsborough teenager Harper claimed a lights to flag win in race two, his first victory in the series.