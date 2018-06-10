Christy Ring Cup: Kildare 3-18 Derry 2-13

Derry manager Colm McGurk watched on as his side were unable to get past a solid Kildare outfit

Derry's hurlers failed to book their place in the Christy Ring Cup final as they suffered an eight point defeat to Kildare in Inniskeen.

Goals from Brendan Rogers and Sé McGuigan kept Derry in the contest in the first half.

Kildare keeper Paddy McKenna pulled off seven goal saves including four in the second half in an outstanding display.

The Lilywhites will face London in the final on 23 June.

Derry started brightly with Rogers palming the ball into the net after just 27 seconds.

Kildare rallied and by the 11th minute they were level thanks to a trio of points from free-taker Barry Cormack.

The game remained tight as Cormac O'Doherty pushed Derry ahead before Martin Fitzgerald's goal put Kildare in front for the first time.

O'Doherty's second pointed free after a foul on Brian Cassidy cut the gap to the minimum.

Kildare fired over three unanswered points but Derry fought back.

McGuigan's goal brought the Oak Leafers back into contention after McKenna failed in his attempted block.

The effort sparked the beginning of a bright spell for Derry with Gerard Bradley, Brendan Rogers and Cormac O'Doherty adding points in quick succession.

Kildare were guilty wayward shooting, registering four wides in a row before Cormack's fifth point levelled the tie at 1-9 to 2-6 at the interval.

Half-time replacement James Burke would prove to be a vital introduction for the Lilywhites. He and Rodgers traded points before scores from Neil Ó Muineachain and Burke handed Kildare a two point lead

McGuigan once again cut the gap to a point before Jack Sheridan netted the first of two goals to provide a platform for Kildare to drive on for victory.

Derry fought valiantly but scores continued to flow for Kildare and when Sheridan netted his second goal Kildare were seven points clear with 10 minutes left.

Derry's final point came from Gerard Bradley but Kildare finished strongly with points from Fitzgerald and Shane Ryan claiming an eight-point win.